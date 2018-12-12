Innisfil man charged after tools reported stolen from construction site

A man has been charged after tools were reported stolen from a construction site in Innisfil, police say.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at 9 p.m., officers received a report that tools had been stolen over the weekend from a construction site on Yonge Street, south of the 4th Line.

Police say on Tuesday following an investigation, a 36-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested and charged with break and enter, theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime — trafficking.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.