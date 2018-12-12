Winnipeg Santa Bus
December 12, 2018 11:08 am

Ho, Ho, hop on: Winnipeg Transit Santa Bus begins seasonal run

Winnipeg's Santa Bus officially hits the road Wednesday

Winnipeg Transit
A little more holiday spirit will be making its way through the city as of Wednesday. Winnipeg Transit’s Santa Bus will be picking up passengers on select routes until Dec. 24.

The bus, which is number 142, will have large vinyl graphics of Santa and his Reindeer.

Here are dates and locations you can catch the bus:

Dec. 12 – 15: Route 18 (North Main-Corydon)
Dec. 16 – 22: Route 16 (Selkirk-Osborne)
Dec. 23 – 24: Route 11 (Portage-Kildonan)

The annual festive ride collects cash fares and donations to give directly to the Christmas Cheer Board.

In 2017, $9,624.80 was collected during its run.

-With files from Abigail Turner

