When Life Gives You Parkinson’s Podcast Recap — Understanding the gut-brain connection

This is a special bonus episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast which we are calling “Extra Dosage.” Full episodes will be release every other Wednesday. In between, Niki and I will share new information, original interviews and extra material that provide more context to topics raised in the previous episodes of the podcast. We’ll also answer your questions. Feel free to write us with questions at parkinsonspod@curiouscast.ca.

The appendix. Until Nov. 1, 2018, I didn’t know it served a purpose in the human body. Then Global News and other news outlets around the world reported on an exciting research discovery that people who had their appendix removed early in life had a lower risk of getting Parkinson’s later in life.

READ MORE: Appendix removal linked to lower risk of Parkinson’s disease: study

After some research of my own, I discovered the appendix actually helps the immune system detect and eliminate harmful microorganisms, while regulating gut bacteria.

What’s the connection to Parkinson’s? Well, it turns out a healthy appendix contains alpha-synuclein. Alpha-synuclein is the key protein that builds up in the brains of people with Parkinson’s.

The news about the appendix and Parkinson’s further confirms much-discussed theories that there is a direct connection between gut health and brain health.

One of the researchers focused on better understanding the importance of gut health and our microbiome as it relates to Parkinson’s disease is Dr. Silke Cresswell. She is an assistant professor in the division of Neurology at UBC.

In this Extra Dosage episode of When Life Gives You Parkinson’s, I sat down with her at the Djavad Mowfaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC for the Pacific Parkinson’s Research Centre. We discuss microbiome, the appendix, diets, constipation and what she’s uncovered in her research.

Thank you to Dr. Silke Cresswell and the Djavad Mowfaghian Centre for Brain Health at UBC.

Credits

Dila Velazquez – Story Producer

Rob Johnston – Senior Audio Producer

When Life Gives You Parkinson’s was selected as one of Apple’s best podcasts of 2018.

