$50,000 reward offered to solve case of Toronto man found murdered in City of Kawartha Lakes

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for those responsible for a Toronto man who disappeared two years ago and was later found murdered in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

OPP say Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of when 19-year-old Bayram Abolhassani-Larki was last seen. Police say on May 16, 2017, he was found murdered in a vehicle parked in a field off of Post Road in the former Ops Township in the City of Kawartha Lakes, just east of Lindsay.

Police say the search for his killer continues.

“Someone knows something about what happened to Bayram Abolhassani-Larki,” stated Det. Insp. Dave Robinson. “No detail is too small — you never know what might be the piece of information that helps us understand how this young man met his untimely death.”

OPP along with the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service and Abolhassani-Larki’s mother have released a video appealing to anyone who might have information about the man’s disappearance and murder.

“Bayram Abolhassani-Larki’s killer is still out there,” stated Det. Sgt. Kirk Robertson of the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service. “Someone has information that can help the police get that person off the streets. Your information may also prevent another family from suffering like Bayram’s family is.”

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance or murder of Abolhassani-Larki is asked to call OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).