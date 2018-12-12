Suspect, 18, wanted after 3 High Park high schools placed in lockdown last week

Toronto police have issued an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man wanted after a gun was spotted inside a High Park high school last week that forced the building into lockdown.

Police said they received a call just before 10 a.m. on Thursday of a male reported to have a gun inside Western Technical-Commercial School at Bloor Street West and Runnymede Road in High Park.

Authorities said the suspect entered the school armed with a firearm and threatened a student.

READ MORE: Lockdown lifted at High Park high schools after person spotted with gun: Toronto police

The school, which shares the same building as Ursula Franklin Academy and The Student School, was placed into lockdown for most of the day before being lifted just before 3 p.m.

Police said the initial call was that a school staff member at Western Technical was told by a student that a male with a gun was on the premises.

The suspect has been identified as Joshua Hastings of Toronto. He is wanted for unauthorized possession of a firearm, weapons dangerous, carry a concealed weapon, uttering death threats, mischief, interfering with property and three counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

READ MORE: Pattern of high school lockdowns continues in Kingston

Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

VIDEO: Lockdown at Toronto schools lifted after gun scare