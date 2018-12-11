Aggressive accident victim taken to hospital by Okanagan RCMP

A woman who crashed a truck near the Glenrosa overpass off Highway 97 on Tuesday afternoon was determined too be aggressive to be assisted by paramedics, according to West Kelowna RCMP.

The woman was heard screaming incoherently from the back of the police car.

Police said the woman was driving the pickup truck east on Glenrosa Road at around 4:30 p.m., when the vehicle swerved into the oncoming lane and crashed into a cement barrier.

Traffic in the area was delayed for a time due to the crash.

A man who identified himself as the woman’s boyfriend arrived on scene to assess the damage to his truck, which he said she was driving without his consent.

Ambulance attendants at the scene were unable to keep her calm, RCMP told Global News.

Police escorted the woman to Kelowna General Hospital for assessment of undetermined injuries.

The roads were wet due to rain and snow at the time of the crash.