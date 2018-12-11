Want to name a new school in Edmonton? Here’s how you can

The Edmonton Public School Board is looking for a little help as it tries to come up with names for three new schools it’s planning to build.

If you have some ideas for marvellous monikers to adorn the front of two new schools in Westlawn (one a kindergarten to Grade 3 and the other a Grade 4-9) and another in Chappelle East (kindergarten to Grade 9), the EPSB wants to hear from you but first, be sure that it meets the criteria.

“We’re looking for names of those who have made a valuable contribution to education, have made a valuable contribution to the community at large (or who) are significant to the community, including community names,” the school board said in a news release issued on Monday.

The deadline for submitting name ideas is Sunday, Dec. 16.

“Edmonton Public Schools will consider all submissions before putting them forward for approval by the board of trustees,” the EPSB said. “If your suggested school names are not chosen for any of these three new schools, they may be chosen for another new school at a later date.”

There are two way to submit suggestions for names: online or by traditional mail. If you opt for the latter method, the address to mail your ideas to is:

ATTENTION: Infrastructure – Stakeholder Engagement

Centre for Education

1 Kingsway N.W.

Edmonton, AB

T5H 4G9

The school board asks that anyone suggesting a name also include their contact information.

“Include relevant background information to support the name(s) you suggest,” the EPSB said.

In a Facebook post earlier this month, the EPSB said it is aiming to open the school in Chappelle East in September 2022.

It is not clear when the Westlawn schools are to be built but for more information on those two schools, click here.