Sheldon Kennedy handing off child advocacy centre that bears his name

Five years after it was named after him, Sheldon Kennedy has announced he is handing off the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre to the community.

“I write this with some sadness, a great sense of relief and with no regrets,” he said in a statement. “I have given it my all.”

I have made a very difficult but important decision in my life today.

Pls see my statement below. Thank you All. https://t.co/8066WKu4lS — Sheldon Kennedy (@ShelKenn) December 11, 2018

The Calgary Child Advocacy Centre was first pitched to Calgary police in 2010, was opened in 2012 and was renamed in 2013. In his statement, Kennedy said eight years of working for and with the centre had “taken its toll.

“I always preach to others that, first and foremost, they need to take care of their own mental health and find balance in their lives. I now need to take my own advice.”

The centre declined an on-camera interview, but sent a statement to Global News saying they respected Kennedy’s decision and were grateful for the support he had given.

“He has been a phenomenal advocate for the centre and victims of child abuse,” board co-chair Debra Mauro wrote. “His dedication has helped bring this issue to the forefront and has changed the lives of countless youth and children.”

Kennedy said he would be “refocusing” his efforts at Respect Group, a company that educates people in sport, schools and workplaces about the prevention of bullying, harassment, abuse and discrimination.

He also stressed his desire to spend more time with his family.

“I want to be present and enjoy being the best dad and partner I can possibly be.”

Kennedy made a name for himself playing for the Boston Bruins, the Detroit Red Wings and the Calgary Flames for 10 years between 1989-99. He dedicated his post-hockey career to advocating for child sexual assault victims after coming forward about the abuse he suffered as a child by his WHL coach Graham James.

Greg Gilhooly — who says he is one of James’ first victims, though that’s never been proven in court — praised Kennedy in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

“Sheldon Kennedy was strong when I couldn’t be,” he wrote. “He fought our battles first, on his own. It was never as easy as he made it look to others with his strength and grace. He has done enough. We have taken enough of him from him. Godspeed, my friend.”

Sheldon Kennedy was strong when I couldn’t be. He fought our battles first, on his own. It was never as easy as he made it look to others with his strength and grace. He has done enough. We have taken enough of him from him. Godspeed, my friend. https://t.co/zxXQgPKkmq — Greg Gilhooly (@GregGilhooly) December 11, 2018

Gilhooly’s was just one of many tweets from police and supporters that were sent Kennedy’s way after the announcement.

The centre said the services would remain uninterrupted during the change and would continue to operate as the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre until a new name was announced.