North Bay man charged with first degree murder in 1998 Renee Sweeney death

A North Bay man has been arrested and charged in connection with the 1998 stabbing death of a fourth-year Laurentian University student in Sudbury, police say.

According to Sudbury police, just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, officers arrested 39-year-old Robert Steven “Steve” Wright from North Bay in connection with the 1998 death of Renee Sweeney.

Police say on Jan. 27, 1998, at 11 a.m., 23-year-old Sweeney was working as a clerk at an adults-only video store on Paris Street in Sudbury when she was attacked.

Police say Sweeney sustained several stab wounds and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

According to police, officers have made a number of public appeals over the past two decades, as well as released photos and used innovative investigation techniques.

During that time, police say, more than 2,000 tips were received and more than 1,500 people were eliminated as suspects.

Officers say that at the beginning of November, 2018, detectives identified a person of interest, and using investigative techniques, gathered forensic evidence which led to a search warrant and arrest in North Bay Tuesday morning.

Police say Wright has been charged with first degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court in Greater Sudbury on Wednesday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-675-9171.

Police say that in order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no additional details will be released.

