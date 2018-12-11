Prairie Mountain RCMP
December 11, 2018 4:33 pm

Man, 29, killed in Riding Mountain West house fire

By Online Journalist  Global News
Prairie Mountain RCMP say a man was killed Sunday morning in a house fire north of Inglis in the RM of Riding Mountain West.

Two men, aged 74 and 43, were safely out of the house when police and volunteer firefighters arrived on scene, but a 29-year-old man was unaccounted for and believed to be in a garage that was completely engulfed in flames.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner searched the garage after the fire was extinguished and discovered the man’s body.

Although police continue to investigate, foul play is not suspected.

