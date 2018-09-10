Early morning 23rd Street fire destroys Brandon, Manitoba home Sunday

A massive fire has destroyed a two-storey home in Brandon, Manitoba.The Office of the Fire Commissioner is continuing with the investigation. No-one was injured during the blaze.

At around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, Brandon Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a fire in the 800 block of 23rd Street.

When they arrived, crews found the home engulfed in flames, with strong winds putting a neighbouring house in jeopardy.

Firefighters acted quickly to protect that house, and attempted to suppress the flames in the house where the fire started.

In a media release, BFES said efforts to control the fire were hampered by strong winds, which were fanning and spreading the flames into hard-to-reach areas of the home.

Manitoba Hydro was called in to help shut off power and gas in order for crews to be safer on scene and get better access into the home.

