Order of B.C. winner Tamara Taggart seeking federal Liberal nomination in Vancouver-Kingsway

Former broadcaster and Order of B.C. winner Tamara Taggart is hoping to enter the political arena.

Taggart announcing on Tuesday that she is running for the federal Liberal nomination in the riding of Vancouver-Kingsway for the fall 2019 federal election. The mother of three is a longtime advocate for people with disabilities and has recently launched an online campaign to address the issue of lead-filled pipes in Vancouver schools.

“Everyone, no matter who they are or where they are from, deserves to have a voice,” Taggart said in a video posted online. “What I like of Vancouver-Kingsway is I think it is very reflective of our country. Everyone lives here.”

The riding is currently served by NDP MP Don Davies. Davies, who was first elected in 2008, has not announced yet if he is running for re-election next year. The Liberals held the riding from 1997 to 2006.

In 2014, Taggart spoke at a TEDx conference about how doctors negatively told her about her baby’s Down syndrome yet were positive and encouraging when they gave her a cancer diagnosis. Taggart won the Order of B.C. in 2015.

“I want to run for the Liberal Party of Canada because they stand for the environment, the middle class, jobs, gender parity. Those are all things I stand for,” Taggart said. “I have two little girls and I want them to see they can do anything in this world.”

Taggart was a longtime broadcaster on CTV Vancouver including serving most recently as a co-anchor for the 6 p.m. news.