City of Kawartha Lakes mayor discusses municipal issues with Premier Doug Ford

City of Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham said he had a “great conversation” with Premier Doug Ford on a number of issues on Monday.

READ MORE: Premier Ford meets Mayor Tory at Queen’s Park

Letham was invited to a one-on-one meeting with Ford at Queen’s Park, one of seven meetings Ford held with mayors from across the province. Letham said the issues discussed included providing efficient and effective services.

Happy to discuss Kawartha Lakes' priorities with @MayorAndyLetham today. As part of our commitment to make Ontario open for business, we're cutting red tape so that businesses can invest and grow in communities across the province. pic.twitter.com/I4KfDt5Nwx — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 11, 2018

Letham said Ford recognized Kawartha Lakes’ early adoption of a restructured and streamlined council size which was reduced to eight from 16. The mayor said they also discussed long-term financial planning and the ability to tackle sizeable infrastructure deficits and the municipality’s recent core service reviews.

“We had a great conversation about many things that are pressing for us today,” Letham said. “The premier is supportive of the direction we’re moving in Kawartha Lakes. I shared with him some of the specific needs we have as a rural municipality and was pleased with his commitment to assist.”

READ MORE: Bill Kelly: Doug Ford backtracks on Greenbelt promise

Among the specific issues Letham said he discussed were:

Widening of Highways 7 and 35 south of Lindsay

Continued funding of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Centre

New long-term care beds and repurposing the Victoria Manor long-term care facility

Recruiting and retaining doctors in rural communities

Investments in the Eastern Ontario Regional Network broadband and cellular systems and natural gas expansion

Story continues below

“Premier Ford was quick to respond to requests for how the province can help us,” Letham said. “We are both working to accelerate growth, development and job creation. We discussed how we can work together to shorten timelines to make a difference sooner for our community.”

“When it comes to Ontarians’ day-to-day lives, municipalities make the most direct impact,” Ford said. “I had some great conversations with Ontario mayors about how to tackle the issues that people face every day. We’re committed to working for the people and respecting the taxpayer.”

Letham and Ford suggested a future followup meeting to “ensure the actions discussed move forward in a mutually acceptable timeline.”