Rules for buying and swiping your gift card in Manitoba

Buying a gift card instead of a gift may be the go-to choice for many Manitobans this holiday season.

However, the Manitoba Consumer Protection Office is reminding shoppers to know their rights and avoid scams when purchasing a gift card.

In Manitoba, you cannot be charged a fee on top of you gift card purchase, unless you’re personalizing it or replacing a stolen card.

There are a few exceptions to gift card expiry dates in the province.

Gift cards may expire if they are issued for a specific service, like a manicure or a massage.

They can also expire if the gift card was given out for free, like a prize.

If you purchase a gift card in Manitoba, the card must disclose all conditions, such as how to check the card’s balance.

Businesses that fail to comply with these rules, could face a penalty of $1,000 to $20,000.

These rules do not apply to prepaid cards like Visa and Mastercard, as they are regulated by the federal government.

The release reminds people who use gift cards to treat it like cash, as replacing a stolen gift card can be difficult.

