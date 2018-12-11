Ontario police to provide update on investigation of illegal firearms

Ontario Provincial Police have scheduled a new conference Tuesday morning to update the public on an illegal firearms investigation.

Police said in a media release that the eight-month multi-jurisdictional investigation looked into illegal firearms, drug trafficking and proceeds of crime in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area of southern Ontario.

OPP Deputy Commissioner Rick Barnum and representatives from the Durham Regional Police Service, Halton Regional Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service, Peel Regional Police Service and Toronto Police Service will be on hand at the news conference which begins at 10 a.m.