Father charged with impaired driving after allegedly travelling 180 km/h on GTA highway

Ontario Provincial Police say a Brampton man is facing dangerous- and impaired-related driving charges after allegedly travelling with his two children at almost double the speed limit on Highway 410.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the shocking incident happened overnight Sunday.

“The driver of that vehicle was not only speeding, he was impaired while he was speeding,” he said on Monday, noting the man’s four- and seven-year-old children were in the vehicle.

“It’s absolutely irresponsible for anyone to be getting into that kind of position and putting his own children at risk as well as the rest of the motoring public.”

Schmidt said officers administered a breathalyzer test to the 35-year-old man, who allegedly registered more than three times above the legal limit of alcohol.

He said the Children’s Aid Society was called and the children’s mother picked them up.

Schmidt said the man was charged with stunt driving, impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

News of the charges comes a couple of weeks after OPP launched its annual festive RIDE campaign. The program, which operates throughout the year, sees the frequency and visibility of impaired driving check points during the campaign.

“We’ve already had far too many lose their lives in collisions across the province,” Schmidt said.

He said there have been more than 70 alcohol- or drug-related collisions since the annual campaign began, noting 24 people were injured and one died.

Schmidt said there were 18 impaired driving charged laid this past weekend in the Greater Toronto Area alone.

