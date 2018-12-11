Scott Thompson: Wanting justice for Tori Stafford makes us ‘ambulance chasers’?

Michael Rafferty and Terri-Lynne McClintic are serving life sentences for the brutal murder — with a hammer — of eight-year-old Tori Stafford in 2009.

Then why, for the second time in as many months, are we talking about another killer whose rights appear to be placed ahead of the tiny victim and her family?

Tori’s father, Rodney Stafford, has learned Rafferty, just like McClintic, has been moved to a medium-security facility from a maximum-security prison.

If you aren’t using a maximum-security prison for people who kidnap, sexually assault and beat to death a little girl with a hammer, what are you using them for?

Are there others even more dubious we aren’t aware of?

​Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who frankly never makes me feel very safe, said he will examine the facts of this case to ensure all the proper rules and procedures have been followed and that Canadians are safe.

Didn’t he just do that when he secretly removed McClintic from an Indigenous healing lodge and sent her back to prison due to public outcry?

So the same government that didn’t act on the McClintic transfer until after a public backlash is just now looking into Rafferty to see if the same mistakes were repeated?

When he was investigating one murderer’s accommodations, did the minister not think to look into how her partner in crime might be holding up?

Or are we all just “ambulance chasers,” as Justin Trudeau referred to the Conservatives, for caring about this ongoing injustice?

Does that make you feel safe?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​