Brampton man accused of biting Port Hope bartender’s chin

A Brampton, Ont., man faces assault charges following an altercation with a bartender in Port Hope on Saturday night.

Port Hope Police Service say shortly after 8 p.m., officers responded to a fight outside the Ganaraska Hotel on Ontario Street. Police say the man was being removed the hotel’s tavern because he refused to leave after he was informed he would not be served any alcohol.

READ MORE: Peterborough police retract assault charge

“The man attempted to go behind the bar and pour his own drink when he was escorted out,” police stated.

Police say a struggle ensued and the man bit the chin of the bartender, tearing off some skin. The victim was taken to Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg for his injury.

The man was subdued until officers arrived and arrested him.

Adam Olkowicz of Brampton is charged with aggravated assault, breach of probation and failing to comply with a condition of recognizance of bail.

He was held in custody for a show cause hearing and remains in custody.