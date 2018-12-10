Volunteers of Salvation Army hamper program brightens Christmas in Peterborough

The spirit of Christmas was strong at the Peterborough Armoury on Monday as a battalion of volunteer elves packed toys for the Salvation Army Christmas hamper program.

The volunteers came from service clubs, churches and secondary schools. Their job was to go through a literal mountain of donated toys and sort them according to the age and gender of the those receiving them.

Over the next few days, 2,000 families will come through and pick out some toys for their children, who may otherwise get nothing on Christmas morning.

“For the kids, it’s a real eye-opener to see the reality of our community and the needs that are there and also the feeling of making something great for those families,” says Michelle Staube, who brought some of her students from Thomas A. Stewart Secondary School.

READ MORE: Peterborough firefighters hosting holiday toy drive this weekend

The Salvation Army’s Johnathan Sharp has worked in the office with the Kettle Campaign and the Toy Shop for years, but this year, he’s boots on the ground at the Armoury as volunteer co-ordinator.

“You don’t get to see the benefit, you don’t get to see the hard work and all that stuff pay off, but this is the one time to see the smiles on the faces of the families, have them come through, and [they] actually get to pick out toys for their own kids. There’s no feeling like it,” says Sharp.

READ MORE: Calgary Salvation Army desperate for toys ahead of Christmas

Sharp adds while cash donations through the local Salvation Army Kettle Campaign have raised more money than previous years, they have also seen a jump in demand for services.