Winnipeg police bring in AIR1 to chase stolen car through North End

Four people were arrested late Sunday with the help of the Winnipeg Police Service’s AIR1 chopper.

Police spotted a vehicle — reported stolen from an East. St. Paul residence on Nov. 27 — driving erratically with no tail lights around Redwood Avenue and Salter Street on Sunday evening.

AIR1 tracked the vehicle through Winnipeg’s North End and told police when one person ran from the vehicle. That person was promptly taken into custody in the 100 block of Manitoba Avenue.

Three other people were arrested and brought into custody after fleeing the vehicle a block later.

Three women and one man, in their mid-20s and 30s, were charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000. 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Fisher was also processed on two outstanding public interest warrants while 24-year-old Braiden Frederick Roy Williams was processed for Failure to Comply with a Probation Order.