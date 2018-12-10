Winnipeg police seek armed man accused of break and enter, threats
Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man they say may be hiding out in the Winnipeg, Lundar or Eriskdale areas.
Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, has a warrant out for his arrest for a slew of offences ranging from uttering threats to careless use of a firearm, to breaking and entering.
Police believe he was involved in a violent incident Saturday on Sinclair Street where he forced his way into a home and pointed a gun at two women inside.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man faces assault, weapons charges after reports of stolen bike
They said Brandson is believed to be armed with a firearm and said the public should not to approach him.
Brandson is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a white 2002 Ford F250 extended-cab truck with an FSY 839 licence plate.
Anyone with information about Brandson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the police Major Crimes Unit (204-986-6219) or Crime Stoppers (204-786-TIPS).
WATCH: Manitoba RCMP collect nearly 700 firearms, 22,000 rounds of ammunition in June’s gun amnesty program
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.