Winnipeg police seek armed man accused of break and enter, threats

Police are looking for an armed and dangerous man they say may be hiding out in the Winnipeg, Lundar or Eriskdale areas.

Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, has a warrant out for his arrest for a slew of offences ranging from uttering threats to careless use of a firearm, to breaking and entering.

Police believe he was involved in a violent incident Saturday on Sinclair Street where he forced his way into a home and pointed a gun at two women inside.

They said Brandson is believed to be armed with a firearm and said the public should not to approach him.

Brandson is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a white 2002 Ford F250 extended-cab truck with an FSY 839 licence plate.

Anyone with information about Brandson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the police Major Crimes Unit (204-986-6219) or Crime Stoppers (204-786-TIPS).

