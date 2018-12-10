Parking lot collision in Waterloo leaves 2 people with serious injuries

A collision in a parking lot of a gas station in Waterloo left two people with serious injuries, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They said that around 4 p.m. Saturday, a 67-year-old Waterloo woman was driving a white SUV through a gas station when she drove it into a grey SUV, that was waiting in line to use the car wash.
The grey SUV was sent down a hill, before coming to a stop in a neighbouring parking lot.
The driver of the white SUV was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Her passenger, a 73-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two adults in the grey SUV were left with minor injuries.
Police continue to investigate and ask witnesses who have not already spoken to police to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
