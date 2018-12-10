Construction at busy Vernon intersection finished

Construction at Highway 97 and Stickle Road in Vernon has wrapped up.

Crews lengthened the northbound and southbound left-turn lanes on the highway. They also built right-turn acceleration and deceleration lanes.

The intersection in the northern part of the city has seen high congestion and a significant number of crashes in recent years.

As part of the $15-million project, 20th Street will be extended to the south end of Stickle Frontage road. That section is not expected to be finished until the fall of next year, but the province said ongoing work will not impact highway traffic.

“This single-lane southbound extension has been designed to accommodate the future expansion of the municipal road if development in the area continues to increase,” the transportation ministry said in a news release.

“Significant environmental work was completed along the 20th Street extension ahead of construction, including relocation of fish and amphibian habitats in BX Creek.”

The ministry said it’s also working with Ducks Unlimited to develop a new wetland habitat three times the size of the one impacted by the project.