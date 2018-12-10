Adopt A Pal: Meeting an adorable dog and learn how to help rescues during the holiday season

Every Monday on Adopt a Pal, Global News Morning features rescues in Manitoba to help them find forever homes.

This week, Winnipeg Animal Services Agency drops by Global News Morning to talk about some items it hopes to provide dogs and staff throughout the holiday season at the animal shelter. They also introduce us to a timid, but very lovable pooch.

Rider comes from northern Manitoba part of Animal Service’s Northern Outreach Initiative. Rider is a “big suck” and very friendly. He is a year-old Sheppard mix.

“It’s time to get him some love,” said Winnipeg Animal Services Agency’s Leland Gordon.

Lending a paw:

The Agency is also looking for the community’s help in order to give animals like Rider a nice place to stay.

A wish list is out with some much needed items for both the animals and staff. It includes dog food, biscuits, 6 foot leashes and new collars for dogs and ground coffee, hot chocolate, and real forks for staff.

The full list is below:

Christmas plans?

The afternoon for a lot of people on Christmas day can be a little slow while waiting for dinner.

Gordon is hoping this will make people consider going to the animal shelter on Logan Avenue to play with dogs.

“We are opening our doors to the public. We can take the dogs outside, play with them or go for short walks,” said Gordon.

A gift for your pet.

Gordon said a gift that can be very important for your four-legged friend is a pet license.

“It adds protection for your pet. It also generates revenue for our agency to help do all of the services we do, like help out animals around the areas,” said Gordon.

Northern Outreach Initiative.

The Northern Outreach Initiative is an agreement animals services has to help bring dogs down from the north to have a warm place to stay before being adopted, including Rider.

The initiative has helped 50 dogs so far this year, according to Gordon.

More information about Rider can be found here.

To learn more about Winnipeg Animal Services Agency and its services, you can visit here.

WATCH: Winnipeg Animal Service Agency stops by Global News Morning.