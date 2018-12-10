Court hearing on Chinatown’s request to close Edmonton safe injection sites

The location of supervised consumption sites in Edmonton’s inner city is going before the federal courts on Monday. The Chinatown and Area Business Association wants the sites closed, and filed an injunction in Oct. 2017.

There is a total of four supervised consumption sites in the city and Edmonton’s Chinatown area sits in the middle of three of them: Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society. The other site is a few blocks north, inside the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

The Chinatown association is challenging the federal minister of health’s approval of the sites. A judicial review at the Federal Court of Canada will take place Monday morning in downtown Edmonton.

The association claims the community doesn’t want the sites, and there was not enough consultation prior to the sites being approved.

Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) is a coalition of community, medical, academic and public sector groups that created the model for the city’s four service sites.

The legal team representing the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition fear — if the business association is successful in court — it could create new barriers to supervised consumption services, which could infringe upon the charter rights of people who use drugs.

Statistics showed there have been 932 unique visitors, with a total of 22,316 visits to the four sites as of Nov. 18. During that period, the data suggested staff were able to intervene on 252 overdoses that were reversed.

