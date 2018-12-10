Canada
December 10, 2018 10:44 am

Court hearing on Chinatown’s request to close Edmonton safe injection sites

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: With Edmonton's newest supervised consumption site open, questions have surfaced once again about the impact on the surrounding community. Vinesh Pratap filed this report on Nov. 5, 2018.

A A

The location of supervised consumption sites in Edmonton’s inner city is going before the federal courts on Monday. The Chinatown and Area Business Association wants the sites closed, and filed an injunction in Oct. 2017.

READ MORE: Court date set for Chinatown business association’s effort to close Edmonton safe injection sites

There is a total of four supervised consumption sites in the city and Edmonton’s Chinatown area sits in the middle of three of them: Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services and the George Spady Society. The other site is a few blocks north, inside the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

WATCH BELOW: The Chinatown and Area Business Association’s battle against Edmonton’s supervised consumption sites moves to the courtroom on Monday.


Story continues below

The Chinatown association is challenging the federal minister of health’s approval of the sites. A judicial review at the Federal Court of Canada will take place Monday morning in downtown Edmonton.

The association claims the community doesn’t want the sites, and there was not enough consultation prior to the sites being approved.

Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton (AMSISE) is a coalition of community, medical, academic and public sector groups that created the model for the city’s four service sites.

The legal team representing the Canadian Drug Policy Coalition fear — if the business association is successful in court — it could create new barriers to supervised consumption services, which could infringe upon the charter rights of people who use drugs.

READ MORE: Overwhelming demand at Edmonton supervised consumption sites in first 6 months

Statistics showed there have been 932 unique visitors, with a total of 22,316 visits to the four sites as of Nov. 18. During that period, the data suggested staff were able to intervene on 252 overdoses that were reversed.

— With files from Scott Johnston, 630 CHED

— More to come…

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services Edmonton
AMSISE
Boyle Street Community Services
Boyle-McCauley Health Centre
Chinatown and area business association
Chinatown Business Association
Downtown Edmonton
Edmonton safe injection
Edmonton safe injection sites
George Spady Society
Safe injection sites
supervised consumption sites

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News