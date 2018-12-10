Peterborough police retract assault charge
UPDATE 2:05 p.m.
Peterborough police are retracting an assault charge issued in a press release earlier Monday.
In the initial release, police said around around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to a Charlotte Street bar for an assault.
“It was reported that while the accused and male victim were outside the establishment the accused struck the victim in the face,” police stated.
On Monday afternoon, police stated that a man initially charged – Dustin James Montgomery – is now “not being charged in relation to this incident.”
“No one has been charged in this incident,” stated Lauren Gilchrist, media relations and communications coordinator.
