Minor injuries after tractor trailer and pick-up collide on Hwy. 401 near Brighton

Northumberland OPP say there were only minor injuries following a collision between a tractor trailer and a pickup truck on Highway 401 on Sunday night.

Just after 9 p.m., emergency responders were called to a collision near mile marker 509 in the Municipality of Brighton.

“(The) preliminary investigation revealed that a tractor trailer travelling westbound crossed the centre median and struck a pick-up truck travelling eastbound causing the highway to be shut down for several hours,” OPP said Monday morning.

Police said the driver and passengers of the pickup were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

OPP say the driver of the tractor trailer was charged with careless driving under the Highway Traffic Act. No name was released.

The highway was closed for several hours.