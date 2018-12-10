Ontario Human Rights Commission to release interim report into racial profiling by Toronto police

The Ontario Human Rights Commission will release an interim report on Monday from a wide-ranging inquiry into racial profiling and racial discrimination by Toronto police.

The inquiry, which was focused on the activities of the police service from Jan. 1, 2010, to June 30, 2017, assesses whether practices were consistent with racial profiling and discrimination against the black community in a number of areas including stops, questioning and use of force.

The commission had asked the service and the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, to turn over a wide range of data to determine how and where racial profiling exists in law enforcement.

The commission said the inquiry looks at police service culture, training, policies, procedures and accountability mechanisms.

Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhane said when the inquiry was launched last year that racial profiling and discrimination have been allowed to continue for decades and have undermined public trust in police.

