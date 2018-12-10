Canada
December 10, 2018 8:21 am

Ontario Human Rights Commission to release interim report into racial profiling by Toronto police

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

(Nov. 30, 2018): The Ontario Human Rights Commission is launching an inquiry into what it calls racial profiling and racial discrimination by Toronto Police. Ashley Molnar reports.

A A

The Ontario Human Rights Commission will release an interim report on Monday from a wide-ranging inquiry into racial profiling and racial discrimination by Toronto police.

Story continues below

The inquiry, which was focused on the activities of the police service from Jan. 1, 2010, to June 30, 2017, assesses whether practices were consistent with racial profiling and discrimination against the black community in a number of areas including stops, questioning and use of force.

READ MORE: Toronto man launches human rights complaint against police

The commission had asked the service and the province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, to turn over a wide range of data to determine how and where racial profiling exists in law enforcement.

The commission said the inquiry looks at police service culture, training, policies, procedures and accountability mechanisms.

Chief Commissioner Renu Mandhane said when the inquiry was launched last year that racial profiling and discrimination have been allowed to continue for decades and have undermined public trust in police.

VIDEO: Chief Mark Saunders discusses race and being stopped by police himself

—With a file from the Canadian Press

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black community
Carding
Inquiry
interim report
Ontario Human Rights Commission
police service culture
Racial Discrimination
Racial Profiling
Renu Mandhane
Toronto Police
Use of Force

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News