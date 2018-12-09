Lethbridge residents pack church for annual fundraising concert

Dozens were seated in the pews at Southminster United Chuch on Saturday night for the 27th Annual Mayor’s Christmas Concert.

The Lethbridge Community Band Society provided the entertainment, with the proceeds going towards two local food banks.

Organizers said the yearly holiday show is vital in reaching their goal of serving nearly 7,000 people — part of their Christmas Hope campaign.

“This event sells out every year and we’re privileged to be part of it,” said Lethbridge Food Bank Warehouse Manager Phil Rosenzweig. “We really appreciate the support that Lethbridge gives in this community Christmas time event.”

Bands in attendance were joined by the Magrath Elementary School choir.

