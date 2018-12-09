Lifestyle
Santa drops in at Kelowna dealership to pose with kids, cars for good cause

Santa was on hand at August Luxury Motorcars on Sunday to help with their annual toy drive.

Santa Claus might drive a sleigh pulled by eight magical reindeer, but on Sunday in the Okanagan, he also proved he has a penchant for hot cars.

The jolly old elf turned up at a Kelowna car dealership in a firetruck to pose for pictures with kids and sports cars.

Santa posed with kids and sports cars for a good cause on Sunday.

The third-annual event benefits charitable groups, as photos are taken with Santa in exchange for a donation of a new, unwrapped toy.

The toys will be distributed between Ronald McDonald House, Mammas for Mammas and Third Space Charity, which funds counselling and mental health projects in the community.

