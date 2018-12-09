Santa drops in at Kelowna dealership to pose with kids, cars for good cause
Santa Claus might drive a sleigh pulled by eight magical reindeer, but on Sunday in the Okanagan, he also proved he has a penchant for hot cars.
The jolly old elf turned up at a Kelowna car dealership in a firetruck to pose for pictures with kids and sports cars.
The third-annual event benefits charitable groups, as photos are taken with Santa in exchange for a donation of a new, unwrapped toy.
The toys will be distributed between Ronald McDonald House, Mammas for Mammas and Third Space Charity, which funds counselling and mental health projects in the community.
