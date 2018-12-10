Scott Thompson: CHML Tree of Hope campaign highlights Hamilton’s progress

What an incredible start to the CHML Christmas Tree of Hope campaign this weekend in downtown Hamilton at Gore Park and Jackson Square.

On Friday night, Hamilton residents, both young and old, gathered around the tree as Mayor Fred Eisenberger led the park in a countdown that ignited the whole block when the switch was flipped.

Along with Santa, music and holiday cheer, a ferris wheel was added to this year’s festivities, providing amazing views down King Street.

There was a lot to see as the celebration continued east another block to the International Village Christmas market.

Once there, attendees could find artisan displays and drinks from Collective Arts Brewery to warm them up from the inside.

This was a great example of what the downtown has become again, with people out and about, and a glimpse into the opportunities of the future.

In the 42 years that the CHML Tree of Hope has been illuminating downtown, Hamilton has seen a lot of changes — some good, some not so good.

This weekend’s event was just another reminder of how far this city has progressed in the last few years and the vibrancy that once again exists downtown.

One thing that has remained constant is Hamilton’s willingness to help those who need it through the CHML Children’s Fund.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.​​​