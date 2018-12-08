Frontenac Paramedics help fill ambulance with toys for less fortunate children

Frontenac Paramedics and Kingston Ambulance Communications Officers were at the Toys R’ Us Store on Midland Avenue, collecting for their annual toy drive on Saturday.

Cash, of course, was also gladly accepted. Everything collected will go to the Tree of Hope campaign, organized by Family and Children’s Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, as well as the Limestone school board.

READ MORE: Peterborough firefighters hosting holiday toy drive this weekend

Dave Doran, a member of Frontenac Paramedics, spoke with Global News about the toy drive’s mission.

“We feel that there’s a big need in the Kingston area, and the toys that we collect in our ambulance actually go a long way to helping the less fortunate,” Doran said.

“We see the need every day in our jobs and we just try to make a little bit of an impact at Christmastime.”

WATCH: Kelowna’s Tiny Tim breakfast helps put presents under the tree for less fortunate children

This is the eighth year of the event. Doran says there have been so many toys in the past that they couldn’t close the ambulance doors, and of course they’re hoping for similar donations this time around.