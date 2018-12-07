Scott Thompson: Christmas Tree of Hope raises millions for kids — thanks to you

Today marks the 42nd edition of the lighting of the CHML Christmas Tree of Hope Campaign at Gore Park downtown Hamilton.

Since 1976, you have helped CHML raise over $5 million for children’s charities across the Greater Hamilton and Burlington area.

The Tree of Hope campaign is the largest fundraiser behind the CHML Children’s Fund, which distributes money to over 40 local children’s charities all year long.

During our Radio Blitz weekend at Jackson Square, you’ll have the opportunity to meet some of those organizations that benefit from your generosity and be thanked for your ongoing support, as well as hear where your money is going.

There are many ways to contribute.

CHML continues the 50-year tradition of the Jimmy & Susan Lomax Operation Santa Claus and will collect toys at 875 Main Street West in Hamilton, or at any area fire station or McDonald’s location.

Can’t make it? We’ll send the Toy Truck around to pick up your company donation.

Cash donations can be made through our website, at area Tandia locations, here in person, or at any of our Tree of Hope events.

All major credit and debit cards are accepted, as well as PayPal.

It all kicks off as we stream and broadcast live the lighting of the CHML Christmas Tree of Hope this afternoon at Gore Park, starting around 5 p.m. with live music, and then live from Jackson Square all weekend.

And thank you!

