Snowfall forecast for southern Interior highways Sunday night

Expect a blast of winter weather on southern Interior highways on Sunday night.

Environment Canada is predicting flurries starting Sunday afternoon on the Coquihalla between Hope, B.C., and Merritt, with five centimetres of snow falling overnight. Those flurries are expected to continue into Monday morning.

If you are continuing on the Coquihalla past Merritt to Kamloops, there is a chance of flurries overnight and on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada expects two centimetres of snow to fall on the Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna overnight. With the snow level at around 900 metres, well below the highway’s elevation of 1,728 metres at the Pennask Summit.

For those heading east on the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, Environment Canada says you should expect snow late Sunday with two to four centimetres falling overnight. Another two centimetres will fall on Monday morning.

On Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Environment Canada is forecasting snow Sunday afternoon, with two to four centimetres falling overnight and snowfall continuing into Monday morning.

Anyone driving on these highways is required to have winter tires on their vehicle at this time of year.