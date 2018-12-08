IN PHOTOS: ‘Yellow vest’ protests paralyze France, spill over into Belgium and the Netherlands

What started as a Facebook campaign against fuel tax increases has spiraled into a protest movement which paralyzed the French capital of Paris before spilling over into Belgium and the Netherlands.

Over 89,000 police were deployed across France on Saturday — some 8,000 in Paris alone — as authorities faced raging crowds of yellow-vested protesters.

The so-called “yellow vest” movement is named for the fluorescent jackets carried by French motorists.

Cars have been burned, shops looted, tear gas fired and arrests made — and the protesters don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, despite the French government announcing that it will be suspending fuel tax increases for six months.

Here are some photos that show the scale of the “yellow vest” protests:

— With files from Reuters

