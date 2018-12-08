IN PHOTOS: ‘Yellow vest’ protests paralyze France, spill over into Belgium and the Netherlands

What started as a Facebook campaign against fuel tax increases has spiraled into a protest movement which paralyzed the French capital of
Paris before spilling over into Belgium and the Netherlands.
Over 89,000 police were deployed across France on Saturday — some 8,000 in Paris alone — as authorities faced raging crowds of
yellow-vested protesters. Hundreds arrested in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
The so-called “yellow vest” movement is named for the fluorescent jackets carried by French motorists.
French interior minister says Paris protest under control
Cars have been burned, shops looted, tear gas fired and arrests made — and the protesters don’t appear to be going away anytime soon, despite the French government announcing that it will be suspending fuel tax increases for six months.
Here are some photos that show the scale of the “yellow vest” protests:
A protester wearing a yellow vest holds a French flag as he walks among tear gas on the Champs-Elysees Avenue near the Arc de Triomphe during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A car burns during clashes with police at a demonstration of the “yellow vests” movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French CRS riot police apprehend a protester during clashes at a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
French riot police run in a street during clashes with protesters wearing yellow vests during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A protester wearing a yellow vest faces off with French riot police on the Champs-Elysees Avenue during clashes as part of a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A fireman extinguishes a burning bicycle during clashes with yellow vests protesters as part of a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A French gendarme watches as an amoured vehicle pushes a burning car during during clashes with police at a demonstration of the “yellow vests” movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Protesters wearing yellow vests face off with police forces during clashes on the Champs-Elysees Avenue during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Yellow-vest protesters in Rennes, France, Dec. 8, 2018.
Vincent Feuray/ABACAPRESS.COM
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather with demonstrators of the world climate march at the Place de la Republique during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather with demonstrators of the world climate march at the Place de la Republique during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018. The slogan reads “Everything is already burning”.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A view of the Place de la Republique as protesters wearing yellow vests gather during a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Protesters kneel in front of police forces during demonstration as part of a national day of protest by the “yellow vests” movement in Paris, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
A protesters wearing a yellow vest holds a French flag as he faces off with French Gendarmes during a demonstration of the “yellow vests” movement in Marseille, France, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Riot police are seen during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators attend the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
Members of riot police block the street during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
A couple hugs as they stand next to riot police blocking the street during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman is sprayed with teargas by the riot police officer during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator is detained by police during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrators clash with police during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
A demonstrator kneels as police uses water cannons during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman
Demonstrator clash with the police during the “yellow vests” protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium, December 8, 2018.
REUTERS/Yves Herman — With files from Reuters
