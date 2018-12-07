Kelvin student, 15, turns himself in after bear spray attack

The suspect in a bear spray incident at Kelvin High School has turned himself in to police.

Police said the teen, a 15-year-old student at the school, gave himself up around 5 p.m. Thursday and was arrested for weapon possession and five counts of assault with a weapon.

The incident took place Thursday morning and resulted in five students being sprayed in the face before the suspect fled, leaving behind the bear spray.

All five victims were treated at the scene by Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear.

