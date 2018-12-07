Assiniboine Park’s Riley Family Duck Pond opens for the season
Lace up your skates, the pond has frozen over.
Assiniboine Park‘s Riley Family Duck Pond has announced they’re welcoming skaters starting Friday.
The skating pond is a one-stop destination for those looking to take in an afternoon or evening full of winter activities.
The skating pond sits beside a shelter that’s open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, which is equipped with accessible washrooms, picnic tables, and a fireplace.
Late night skating is encouraged as the pond is surrounded by lighting.
The Assiniboine Park recommends that families bring a sled, as the the pond is also surrounded by a toboggan hill.
Hungry little ones can fuel up at the Park Cafe, open for breakfast and lunch.
