Elementary school principal placed on leave after trying to ban Christmas

An elementary school principal in Nebraska has been placed on administrative leave after telling staff that Christmas-related decorations and religious symbols are not allowed in the school.

Manchester Elementary principal Jennifer Sinclair was placed on leave after issuing a memo to staff with a list of “acceptable” and “not acceptable” practices.

READ MORE: Christmas classic ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ pulled from Canadian radio stations

According to the memo, obtained by the Omaha World-Herald, some of the prohibited items and practices included:

-Santas or Christmas clip art on worksheets

-Christmas trees in classrooms

-Elf on the Shelf — that’s Christmas-related





-The singing and playing of Christmas carols and music-Candy Cane — that’s Christmas-related. Historically, the shape is a ‘J’ for Jesus. The red is for the blood of Christ, and the white is a symbol of his resurrection. This would also include different-coloured candy canes-Red/Green items — traditional Christmas colours-Reindeer-Christmas videos/movies and/or characters from Christmas movies

Sinclair said in the memo that she feels “uncomfortable that I have to get this specific but, for everyone’s comfort, I will,” before listing off the laundry list of “acceptable” and “not acceptable” practices.

READ MORE: Passerby calls 911 in a panic after seeing National Lampoons-themed holiday display

According to WLWT5 News, the Liberty Counsel organization got word of the school’s memo and demanded the school district retract the ban.

Elkhorn Public Schools District issued a statement saying the “memo does not reflect the policy of Elkhorn Public Schools regarding holiday symbols in the school.”

“The district has since clarified expectations and provided further direction to staff in alignment with district policy,” the statement reads.

District spokesperson Kara Perchal told the news station the principal “has been placed on administrative leave” but wouldn’t comment any further.