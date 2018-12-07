Crime
Guelph man charged with making threats at primary school teachers

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say a 34-year-old man is facing charges after threats were made against the staff at a primary school.

Guelph police say a man is now facing charges after threats were made against primary school staff on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a school in the city’s west end for reports of a man threatening school staff.

Police didn’t go into details about what was said, but confirmed the threats were made against individuals and not the school itself.

The school was not placed into a lockdown or a hold and secure.

The 34-year-old man was arrested for uttering threats and breaching a court order.

