Man wanted after attempted abduction of 12-year-old boy in Brampton: police

Peel regional police are searching for a man wanted in an investigation into the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old boy in Brampton.

Police said the incident happened around 2:53 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Williams Parkway and Royal Orchard Drive.

Authorities said the boy was walking home from school when a vehicle approached and the driver demanded he get in the car.

Police said the boy ran away, hid in a nearby parkette and witnessed the driver exit the vehicle. After looking around, the suspect re-entered his vehicle and drove off.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-10 black man with dreadlocks and gold teeth who was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black four-door Honda Civic or Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigators at 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.