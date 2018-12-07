Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 427 closed due to truck fire
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 427 is closed due to a truck fire early Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:28 a.m. near Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Peel paramedics said the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police said the clean-up and truck removal will take several hours to complete.
Motorists are being warned there will be significant delays for the morning rush hour.
