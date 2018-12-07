Traffic
December 7, 2018 6:32 am

Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 427 closed due to truck fire

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 427 is closed due to a truck fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:28 a.m. near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel paramedics said the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said the clean-up and truck removal will take several hours to complete.

Motorists are being warned there will be significant delays for the morning rush hour.

