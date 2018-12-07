Westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 at Hwy. 427 closed due to truck fire

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 427 is closed due to a truck fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 1:28 a.m. near Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Peel paramedics said the driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Ontario Provincial Police said the clean-up and truck removal will take several hours to complete.

Motorists are being warned there will be significant delays for the morning rush hour.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB lanes remain CLOSED at #Hwy427 due to a vehicle fire. Reopening time unknown. ^ag pic.twitter.com/qXKKgQmvkN — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) December 7, 2018