Langley RCMP seek witnesses after woman allegedly groped in Aldergrove
RCMP in Langley are investigating the alleged groping of a woman in Aldergrove on Thursday.
The incident happened around 7:40 a.m., when the woman was walking her dog in the 26900 block of 32nd Avenue.
Police said she was approached from behind by a man who grabbed her chest, then fled.
Langley RCMP said it wants to speak with any witnesses who saw something suspicious in the area of 32nd Avenue on Thursday morning.
Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian man, aged 30 to 35-years-old, 5’10” to 5’11”, with an average build.
He was wearing jeans, a black coat that went down to his knees and had a hood with fur around the edge up around his face. Police say he was also carrying a black and grey backpack and smelled of body odour.
Police are also reminding the public of the following safety tips:
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times
- If you’re walking alone, be cautious of wearing earbuds to listen to music
- Keep your cell phone in a pocket, bag or jacket
- If you see something suspicious, call police and go to a well lit area with lots of people in it
Anyone with information is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
