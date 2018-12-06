Edmonton parking ban lifted Thursday afternoon

The parking ban that was put in place in Edmonton after a massive snowfall last weekend was lifted as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The city experienced some heavy snowfall over the last weekend,” said Andrew Grant, general supervisor for the city’s infrastructure field operations.

“Historically, the same amount as what falls approximately over two months’ time in about 48 hours.

“Our crews were well prepared and executed the snow removal with great efficiency.”

He said before the parking ban was lifted, snow removal crews were able to clear and plow all the collector bus routes and arterial priority one roads.

“Now we’re working on our industrial areas, our back lanes,” Grant said. “Then we’ll be inspecting the residential [roads] to see if we’re going to be moving into those.”

Grant explained if the average accumulation of snow on residential streets is in excess of five centimetres, city crews will go in and try to keep it under that amount.

He praised the Edmonton crews’ efforts and said he’d approach the city’s response to the snowstorm the same way if it happened again this weekend.

“Each storm is different. They all have their unique challenges,” Grant said.

“That was a lot of snow in a short amount of time, but we were ready, our crews were ready.”

He said about 200 employees and 150 pieces of city equipment were used on the 11,800 kilometres of roadway.

A lot of roads were gone over two or three times with trucks, Grant said, and the city hired additional graders for the last three nights of snowfall.

Brine solution was not used during this snow event, he said.

“We remove the windows as needed,” Grant added. “There are certain areas that create safety hazards throughout the city that we will remove immediately just to create more room for the next event.”

