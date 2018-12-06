Chimney fire displaces Summerland family

Three people are being cared for by Emergency Social Services after a chimney fire in their home spread to the home’s attic overnight.

The blaze happened early Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. on Wright Avenue in Summerland.

No one was injured in the fire.

The District of Summerland said that both the tenants and landlord have insurance.

— with files from Shelby Thom