Chimney fire displaces Summerland family

Three people are being cared for by Emergency Social Services after a chimney fire in their home spread to the home’s attic overnight.
The blaze happened early Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. on Wright Avenue in Summerland.
WATCH BELOW: (Aired Nov. 25) Fatal mobile home park fire near Penticton
No one was injured in the fire.
The District of Summerland said that both the tenants and landlord have insurance.
— with files from Shelby Thom
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.