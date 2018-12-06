Canada
December 6, 2018 4:15 pm
Updated: December 6, 2018 4:18 pm

Missing senior may be travelling to Saskatoon or Prince Albert: La Ronge RCMP

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are trying to locate John Roberts, 76, who was last seen in La Ronge, Sask., on Nov. 29, 2018.

Saskatchewan RCMP/ Supplied
A A

La Ronge RCMP are concerned for the well-being of a missing senior who may be travelling south in a minivan.

John Isaac Roberts, 76, was last seen in La Ronge, Sask., on Nov. 29.

READ MORE: Rosthern, Sask. ‘inundated’ as search for missing senior expands

Police said he has dementia and may be in a vulnerable state.

According to RCMP, he may be travelling to Prince Albert or Saskatoon in a grey 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette with licence plate 780 1AL.

Saskatchewan RCMP, who are looking for John Roberts, said he may be travelling in a grey 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

Roberts is five-foot nine, 180 pounds, and has short grey hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dementia
John Isaac Roberts
La Ronge RCMP
Missing Man
Missing Persons
Missing Senior
Northern Saskatchewan
Oldsmobile Silhouette
Prince Albert
Prince Albert Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News