Missing senior may be travelling to Saskatoon or Prince Albert: La Ronge RCMP

La Ronge RCMP are concerned for the well-being of a missing senior who may be travelling south in a minivan.

John Isaac Roberts, 76, was last seen in La Ronge, Sask., on Nov. 29.

Police said he has dementia and may be in a vulnerable state.

According to RCMP, he may be travelling to Prince Albert or Saskatoon in a grey 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette with licence plate 780 1AL.

Roberts is five-foot nine, 180 pounds, and has short grey hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730.

La Ronge is roughly 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.