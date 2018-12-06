Jason Tetro and his ‘Super Awesome Science Show’ podcast airs on Curiouscast

Curiouscast, Corus Entertainment’s integrated podcast network, has its first science and technology podcast, Super Awesome Science Show (SASS).

Hosted by researcher, educator, and Canadian-bestselling author, Jason Tetro, the weekly original podcast debuted on Nov. 27 with a new episode released each Tuesday thereafter.

Better known as “The Germ Guy,” Tetro is an independent researcher in microbiology and immunology. A visiting scientist at the University of Guelph, Tetro has been lauded for his active championing of science education, regularly contributing to print and broadcast media. As an author, he’s published multiple books on humans’ relationship with microbes, including national bestseller, The Germ Files.

If you’re questioning the world around you and looking for answers, Tetro is here to help answer science questions and share discoveries with you.

He’ll venture into all areas. If it ends in “ology,” he’s got it covered – chemistry and physics too.

Tetro told Global News that you don’t have to be really into science to enjoy the podcast.

“This show is about science that matters to everyone. It’s a fun way to learn something new and I’m hoping people who don’t normally listen to science podcasts will tune in. I guarantee they will find the topics both interesting and also useful in their daily lives,” he said.

Tetro said that the podcast tackles popular topics from a scientific perspective. He asks questions about the world around us and uses science to help us to get answers and potential ways to improve our lives.

“We even have a SASS Class that will teach the listeners in a fun way about something that they either hear about often or even experience in their everyday life,” Tetro told Global News.

In this episode of #SASS we talk about insects as food. This traditional dietary staple is growing in popularity as it is good for you and also for #foodsecurity. Find the show where you get your #podcasts or listen here: https://t.co/gYvMWRbnp3@EntomoFarms @FAO@camolafoods — Jason Anthony Tetro (@JATetro) November 27, 2018

He is most excited for new listeners to hear the scientists. “We tend to cast a certain light on these incredible individuals and usually, it’s not favourable. But I’ve been in this world for three decades and I know most researchers are dynamic, resilient, and entertaining individuals. They just need the chance to show that side and this show will give them that opportunity.”

Tetro’s favourite types of science lessons are “the ones that I can use in the moment.”

“We may think science is beyond our reach but the fact is, it’s all around us and we use it every day,” Tetro said. “When I hear about how I can use science to improve my life or get a better sense of what is happening around me, I’m thrilled. That’s why the SASS Class is such an important part of the show. When you hear the lesson, you’ll be able to discuss, share, and maybe even use what you learn as soon as the podcast ends.”

“I’ve been communicating science for over a decade and have been in the field since my first lab position in 1988,” Tetro shared.

“I still get excited when I see a new study or paper that increases my knowledge about a certain subject. I read several papers a day and want to share much with the audience as I know how it will apply to them,” he said. “That’s also why I started the podcast. Most of what I read isn’t covered in the regular media. I want to change that by showing fascinating science – and scientists – to the world. I want to share the amazing discoveries I see every day and hope you care about them too.”

When it comes to starting a podcast, Tetro gave Global News a few tips.

“First off, love what you do. When I sit in front of the microphone, I’m excited. I want to share what I’ve seen and listen to the people I admire. As you’ll hear in my voice, that passion, that joy comes out in every word,” he said.

His second tip is to “be curious.”

“I’ve been in this field for a long time and yet, I am always thirsty for more. Whether I’m talking about the latest paper or talking with a guest, I’m there because I want to learn. To paraphrase an old adage, “I’m not just the host, I’m a listener too,” he said.

His third tip is to have a plan for each episode.

“I write scripts and develop backgrounds and questions for the guests. I want to be sure we are all ready for that moment so we can forget about the nerves and the worries and just have a great time. I’ve done this for television, radio, and other formats and it works perfectly for podcasting,” Tetro said.

And his last and final tip is to be honest with yourself and with others.

“No matter what you are recording, make sure it’s you that the people hear. I’m the exact same in person as I am on the podcast. Energetic, passionate, a bit goofy, and always hungry for more. That is who I am. As I’ve learned over the last 10 years that the saying is true, be yourself because the real you always shines best,” Tetro said.

“We are thrilled to be launching our first science and technology podcast on Curiouscast with Jason Tetro and know that listeners are going to love this show as much as we do,” said Chris (Dunner) Duncombe, director of streaming and podcasting for Corus Entertainment.

Curiouscast launched in 2018 and is home to internationally recognized brands with diverse audio storytelling, including the #1 Canadian-produced music podcast on Apple Podcasts, The Ongoing History of New Music, Canada’s first nationally broadcast original podcast, Nighttime, weekly true crime podcast Dark Poutine, and Global News’ This Is Why.

Subscribe to get every episode of Super Awesome Science Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you find your favourite podcasts. For more information, visit curiouscast.ca.