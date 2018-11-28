Super Awesome Science Show Recap: Pesty Eaters

Local exhibitions and fairs are known for their rides, games and concerts. They are also known for introducing some pretty strange food items ranging from deep-fried butter to 24-karat gold-coated ice-cream bars. Lately, there’s been a new kind of food to try in the form of insects.

The idea of eating bugs may seem odd or macabre but these food choices are growing in popularity and have migrated from the midway to the grocery store. This movement is being led by the Goldin family, the owners of Entomo Farms in Ontario. They have gone national with their food products and are reaching out to other countries to improve food security.

On this week’s episode of The Super Awesome Science Show, I talk with one of the brothers, Ryan, about the journey from insect farmers to Canada’s insect food provider. We also learn why insects may be a regular food choice of the future and may have a spot on Canada’s Food Guide.

In our #SASS class, we’ll explore the nutritional value of insects and learn how you can enjoy this food like you would a potato chip or biscotti.

