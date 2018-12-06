School forced to cancel clairvoyant night due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

They probably should have seen this coming but some guests planning to attend a school’s clairvoyant night were most likely caught off guard after the event was cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Scotland’s Irvine Royal Academy abruptly announced on Twitter the planned clairvoyant night for Dec. 3 was cancelled.

“Our clairvoyant night tonight has had to be cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances,” the school said. “If you have purchased a ticket via the school office please contact the school on 01294 278756 for a full refund.”

The academy should have also seen the irony in the announcement as well as the snarky comments that were about to fill its social media feed.

“Surely those circumstances could have been predicted?” Gregg McSwiggan commented.

“I got my refund 2 weeks before I got my ticket,” Iain Peter McGrotty said.

“Saw that one coming,” another brilliant mind said.

The school didn’t respond to social media users nor state the reasoning for the cancellation.

