Man dead after homicide in St. Theresa Point
A A
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the manslaughter of a man from St. Theresa Point.
On Nov. 28, Island Lake RCMP were told about a life-threatening assault on a 28-year-old man. The victim was flown to Winnipeg in critical condition, but died from his injuries two days later.
St. Theresa Point resident Cheryl Lynne Flett was arrested and charged on Dec. 1, appearing in Winnipeg Provincial Court on Monday.
Island Lake RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crime Unit continue to investigate.
WATCH: Const. Tammy Skrabek explains the importance of community relationships in solving homicides.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.