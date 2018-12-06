Young yodeler Mason Ramsey releases ‘White Christmas’ video

Love the classics but looking for a breath of fresh air in your Christmas music? Look no further.

12-year-old yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey dropped the music video for his country rendition of White Christmas on Wednesday.

Clad in a suave cowboy-styled Christmas outfit, he quickly gets a small audience of children off their feet and dancing around a decked out Christmas tree.

The swinging single was a hit upon release in November, prompting Ellen DeGeneres to invite him on her show for a live performance. His performance went viral and is sure to warm the hearts of many this holiday season.

Ramsey’s career launched after a video surfaced online of him yodeling Lovesick Blues by country icon Hank Williams.

The best part? It was filmed in a Walmart in Illinois. The video went viral last April and led to a record deal and the release of his debut EP, Famous (2018).

Honestly, this is so impressive. The control he has on some of these runs is nuts for a kid this young. Y’all better start taking my boy Mason seriously – he’s exceeded meme status pic.twitter.com/bZcYMIKRcx — cowboy crust (@crust_young) November 2, 2018

After half a year of extensive touring, Ramsey is back in the spotlight. He shared why he wanted to record the holiday classic in an official press release.

“White Christmas is the best holiday song and I’ve grown up listening to Michael Bublé’s version with Shania Twain,” Ramsey said.

“It’s one of the songs in Home Alone, too — my favourite movie to watch at Christmas,” he admitted.

Unfortunately, there was no yodeling this time around. It seems Ramsey is already experimenting with new sounds.

WATCH BELOW: Mason Ramsey’s country take on the Bing Crosby classic, White Christmas

Ramsey will be touring in the U.S. with country singer Chris Lane until the end of the year.

As of this writing, there are no scheduled tour dates in Canada.

